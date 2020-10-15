Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Visteon (NYSE:VC) to “Strong-Buy”

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

VC stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 6,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.