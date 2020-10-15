Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $570.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $27.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.16. The stock had a trading volume of 447,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $529.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

