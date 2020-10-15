Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $611.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications traded as high as $532.55 and last traded at $525.87, with a volume of 238259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $509.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.85.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.