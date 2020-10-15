zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded up €10.80 ($12.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €154.20 ($181.41). 26,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 393.37. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a twelve month high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

