Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.65

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.65 and traded as low as $34.50. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 67,858 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 27.88.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

