$0.28 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 172,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

