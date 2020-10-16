$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 13,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,174. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

