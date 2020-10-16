-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.84. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 993.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

