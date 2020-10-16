-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.70). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,236. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

