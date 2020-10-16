0Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,276.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.74 million and $86,276.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00049070 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

