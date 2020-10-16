1,250 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

