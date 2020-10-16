ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 53,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,972,000 after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,203,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in ABB by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 480,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

