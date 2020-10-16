ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $335.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED stock opened at $283.57 on Monday. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.