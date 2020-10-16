Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ACEL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 4,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 14.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 262,701 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

