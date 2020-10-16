Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) vs. Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Financial Analysis

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.22%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 70.11 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -7.46 Astrotech $490,000.00 27.37 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72% Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55%

Risk & Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats Astrotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.