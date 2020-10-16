Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.08.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.91 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 426.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

