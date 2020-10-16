Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

AAV traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 1,458,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a market cap of $396.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.1971564 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

