AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,649,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

