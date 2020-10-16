AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Melius raised AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.19.

AGCO stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

