Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADC. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.91.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

