Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,290. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 81.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 128,257 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,879.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.