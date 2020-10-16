Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $13.00 at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

