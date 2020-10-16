Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,020.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,559.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,434.51. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.