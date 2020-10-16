Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) received a $9.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ ALTG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 817,633 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $2,879,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 270,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

