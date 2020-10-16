Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

ATUS stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 30.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

