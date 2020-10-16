Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$47.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

AIF traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.75. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.18 and a 1-year high of C$56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9208753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$156,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Also, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,396. Insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

