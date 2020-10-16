Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $3,398.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and forty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,389.23.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,337.39. The company had a trading volume of 304,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,795.21. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.