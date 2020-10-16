AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

AMC opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

