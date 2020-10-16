AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley Securities from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

