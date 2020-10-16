Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 4,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

