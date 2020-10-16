American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 26,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth $21,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3,301.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 996,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 967,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth $3,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 332.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 334,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.