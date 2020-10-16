American Superconductor’s (AMSC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

