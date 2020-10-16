American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

AMWL opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

