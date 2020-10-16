American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

