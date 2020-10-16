American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

