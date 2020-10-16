American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

NYSE AMWL opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit