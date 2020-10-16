American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.