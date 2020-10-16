American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AMWL opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.
American Well Company Profile
