AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

