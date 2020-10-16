Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Target Price at $120.25

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. 1,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

