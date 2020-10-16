Analyzing Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Exlites Holdings International (NASDAQ:EXHI)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 6.83% 8.00% 7.15% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearfield and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.98%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Exlites Holdings International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $85.03 million 3.65 $4.57 million $0.34 66.82 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and ODC outdoor active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

