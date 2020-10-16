Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 919.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.17 ($12.01).

ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

ANTO stock traded up GBX 21.38 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,052.88 ($13.76). The stock had a trading volume of 862,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,322. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 940.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

