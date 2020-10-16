Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.22.

Shares of TSE:APHA traded down C$1.35 on Friday, reaching C$6.36. 12,301,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

