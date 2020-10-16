Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) received a C$10.00 target price from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.22.

TSE:APHA traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.36. 12,301,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.77. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

