Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

