Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.71 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

