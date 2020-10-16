Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

