Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) PT Set at C$4.25 by National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) received a C$4.25 target price from National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Laurentian upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:AR traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,928. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

