Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.73.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

