Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $170.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $151.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,638. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

