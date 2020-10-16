ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

